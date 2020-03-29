If our troops were low on ammunition and armor, would the commander in chief beg the private sector to step up and solve the shortage?
Our medical professionals are on the front line with their lives in peril. Those selfless servants working in the public sector — the Veteran Affairs hospitals, public hospitals and health departments — are critically disadvantaged in trying to compete with well-funded private care-givers to buy vital supplies.
But those public providers will soon be under the greatest strain in our crumbling health care system. They will get sick, and some will die.
Refusing to act when one can and should is criminal.
The president has the power to direct the production and distribution of critical supplies. If he won’t, or (as he said at one briefing), isn’t smart enough to (he claims he wouldn’t know whom to direct), please delegate this to someone who can and will. Lives are at stake.
Bill Cary
Greensboro
