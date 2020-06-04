When I saw the video of George Floyd being killed and protests throughout the country, I wanted our president to speak to the nation. I wanted him to express sincere sympathy for Mr. Floyd’s family and all families who have experienced violence at the hands of some police officers.
I wanted to hear empathy with the protesters who have legitimate cause to be angry and frustrated after hundreds of years of oppression. I wanted him to convey some degree of understanding while acknowledging that his white privilege has kept him safe from their experiences.
Then he could address the looting and burning that is taking place, and in some cities may be encouraged by left- and right-wing extremists. He should make clear that he does not have data indicating which groups may be involved. As leader of the American people he should recognize the need for peaceful demonstrations against the systemic racism in our country, then list some concrete actions he will take to begin reforms in law enforcement and to ensure that all people are given equal access to excellent health care and education.
Instead, what we got from President Trump was a threat of using the U.S. military to take over the streets. What a disappointment!
Sue Jezorek
High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.