I would like for someone to explain to me when lying became a virtue and an admirable quality.
I would like for someone to explain to me why bullying has become a behavior one should aspire to emulate.
I would like for someone to explain to me why it is acceptable to refer to women in vulgar, derogatory terms. If I called your wife, mother, or child by the term that Mr. Trump has used when speaking of women, would you think that I was a great person?
If I condoned the bullying of your child and told you to accept it, would you like the pain that your child was experiencing? If I perpetually lied to you (at least 14 times a day), would I be the kind of person you could trust?
Mr. Trump has lied, bullied and spoken pejoratively of women. How can this man be someone to lead the United States?
Jo Marsom
Greensboro
