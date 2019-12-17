Greta Thunberg was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. President Trump lashed out, saying she needed to work on her “anger management problem.”
Is this the proverbial pot calling the kettle blacker?
Trump should pick on someone his own size — someone smaller with a closed mind and no soul.
Sherry A. Kelly
Greensboro
TIME magazine is still around?
