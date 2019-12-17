Greta Thunberg, German railway company in tweetstorm (copy)

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg listens to speeches before addressing the U.N. climate conference n Madrid on Dec. 13.

 Paul White/Associated Press

Greta Thunberg was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. President Trump lashed out, saying she needed to work on her “anger management problem.”

Is this the proverbial pot calling the kettle blacker?

Trump should pick on someone his own size — someone smaller with a closed mind and no soul.

Sherry A. Kelly

Greensboro

