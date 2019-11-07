President Donald J. Trump’s resume reads like an MO you’d find at a police station: draft dodger, tax dodger, user of foul-mouthed rhetoric, pathological liar, admirer of infamous leaders who asked a foreign country to dig up dirt on a possible presidential opponent.
How anyone (on either side of the aisle) can give this con artist a pass is way beyond me.
If he is still running for office if the impeachment process fails, remember his MO a year from today when you go to vote.
As an independent voter and being of reasonably sane mind, I consider this man uniquely qualified to be disqualified as a candidate for president of these United States.
Herb Stark
Mooresville
