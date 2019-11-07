Impeachment reversal: Diplomat now acknowledges quid pro quo (copy)

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival at the White House in Washington Sunday

 The Associated Press

President Donald J. Trump’s resume reads like an MO you’d find at a police station: draft dodger, tax dodger, user of foul-mouthed rhetoric, pathological liar, admirer of infamous leaders who asked a foreign country to dig up dirt on a possible presidential opponent.

How anyone (on either side of the aisle) can give this con artist a pass is way beyond me.

If he is still running for office if the impeachment process fails, remember his MO a year from today when you go to vote.

As an independent voter and being of reasonably sane mind, I consider this man uniquely qualified to be disqualified as a candidate for president of these United States.

Herb Stark

Mooresville

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments