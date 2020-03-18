Thankfully, President Trump is finally letting medical and scientific experts speak truthfully concerning COVID-19 virus.
The president’s initial actions showed that he had met his nemesis. He could not tweet away, insult, bully or humiliate it or give it a degrading nickname.
The virus does not care about the stock market, declines in trade or anything else Trump wants to control. It does not care about class, race or political affiliation.
The thing that influences COVID-19 is scientific and medical advice. Unfortunately, that was not heard in the initial phase of the response to the virus in the United States.
Trump did us all a huge disservice when he said everything was under control and all he seemed worried about was how numbers would affect his popularity. Testing still is not really available for everyone who needs it and health care facilities are not prepared for large numbers of cases.
For now I would ask the president to set a good example by not shaking hands or sharing a microphone, avoiding close groups and otherwise following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
With smart leadership, brave work from those who are on the front lines treating the sick and the public’s cooperation, we will get through this in spite of an unnecessary slow start.
Sue Jezorek
High Point
