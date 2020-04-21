One overlooked but significant benefit of President Trump’s daily briefings on the coronavirus pandemic is his exposing of the mainstream media for what they are: mouthpieces of the Democratic Party.
And make no mistake, he is doing this very effectively.
When the president ordered stopping travel from China at the end of January, the media, at the behest of their party masters, cried “xenophobe” and “racist” in unison.
While Democrats Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer were consumed with their phony “impeachment” theater, the president was taking care of the business of keeping Americans as safe as possible from the impending pandemic.
Indeed, “China” Joe Biden was forced to recall his false accusations of xenophobia and said “Trump should have stopped the flights sooner” (that had to hurt).
It is hard to imagine anyone believing what is reported in the “news” industry today, but apparently there is one born every minute.
John Parson
Stokesdale
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.