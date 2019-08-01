I’d like to view the current president as a role model for people everywhere. This is especially true about his modeling of privileges; we don’t have to look far for this modeling, since he displays it daily. Here is a short list:
• Male privilege — Treat women in any way at any time, anywhere; as shown by his comments in the “Access Hollywood” tapes and at other times.
• White privilege — Push around anyone who doesn’t look like you, as shown by his comments about the “Squad” and others of color.
• Power privilege — Emulate others who have power and wealth; this is shown in his fawning treatment of dictators in Russia, the Middle East, North Korea and elsewhere.
• Financial privilege — Use your wealth at the expense of others; this is shown in business dealings, and exemplified by reports on his son-in-law’s management of low-income housing in Baltimore.
There’s also the open hatred of the powerless, as shown by treatment of immigrants.
Now that you have seen the list of privileges, each reader can decide whether to emulate the president.
David Johnson
Greensboro