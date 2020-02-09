I expected a negative response from the Democrats on the president’s State of the Union address. I wasn’t disappointed.

Liberals have characterized his speech as a purely “partisan” attempt to energize his base with no attempt to reach out and unify the Congress.

I urge you to listen to his address and ask yourself, “When did issues such as recognizing the sacrifices of the military; offering less affluent students more educational choices; raising the income levels and job opportunities for low-income workers across all racial and gender lines; renegotiating international trade agreements to be more favorable to American workers; increasing financial support for historically black colleges; reforming the criminal justice system to lessen incarceration time for minor crimes; advocating health care reform to lower drug prices and overall health care costs while guaranteeing insurance for those with pre-existing conditions; increasing infrastructure spending; and advocating for those who serve and protect us become “partisan”?

Although many of these same issues were on past Democratic platforms, I suspect today’s progressive left has abandoned some and repurposed others in the rush to a socialistic society promising “free” stuff financed through increased taxation on those creating the jobs and those doing the work.

Curtis Collins

Jamestown

Tags

Load comments