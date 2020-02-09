I expected a negative response from the Democrats on the president’s State of the Union address. I wasn’t disappointed.
Liberals have characterized his speech as a purely “partisan” attempt to energize his base with no attempt to reach out and unify the Congress.
I urge you to listen to his address and ask yourself, “When did issues such as recognizing the sacrifices of the military; offering less affluent students more educational choices; raising the income levels and job opportunities for low-income workers across all racial and gender lines; renegotiating international trade agreements to be more favorable to American workers; increasing financial support for historically black colleges; reforming the criminal justice system to lessen incarceration time for minor crimes; advocating health care reform to lower drug prices and overall health care costs while guaranteeing insurance for those with pre-existing conditions; increasing infrastructure spending; and advocating for those who serve and protect us become “partisan”?
Although many of these same issues were on past Democratic platforms, I suspect today’s progressive left has abandoned some and repurposed others in the rush to a socialistic society promising “free” stuff financed through increased taxation on those creating the jobs and those doing the work.
Curtis Collins
Jamestown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.