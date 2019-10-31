We capture and kill Baghdadi (yeah!); then Trump’s ego defeats the win.
Trump discloses classified details, giving ISIS valuable information of U.S. tactics. He credits Russia for allowing the U.S. to fly over Russian airspace, giving almost no credit to Syrian and Iraqi Kurds who provided the most information to the CIA, even after Trump’s withdrawal of troops leads to Kurdish slaughter; Trump has left troops to protect oil fields instead.
Trump’s continuation of lies/incorrect statements accelerates; he sees international politics and threats as a reality show, viewing the raid “as though you were watching a movie.”
Trump stays safe and sound, taking troops out of Syria, necessitating a quick attack rather than a thoughtful one, throws our Turk allies under the bus after they were incredibly helpful to us, and claims that Baghdadi’s death is more important than the killing on Obama’s watch of Osama bin Laden (who killed more than 3,000 Americans here!).
White House officials mourn that Trump “has no filter.” Tony Schwartz, author of “The Art of the Deal,” says that Trump’s almost complete self-absorption, short attention span and regular lying without guilt are serious matters.
We have a narcissistic and disloyal president in control; pray we survive this term!
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Gosh, Meredith. Your level of national security expertise is amazing. Did you do this analysis based on your numerous years of outstanding service in the DOD, or did you regurgitate the stuff you heard on the MSM and simply wanted us all to know that you seconded that emotion?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.