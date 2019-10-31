Trump says US forces cornered IS leader in dead-end tunnel (copy)

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House Sunday in Washington. Trump says Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died after running into a dead-end tunnel and igniting an explosive vest, killing himself and three of his young children.

 The Associated Press

We capture and kill Baghdadi (yeah!); then Trump’s ego defeats the win.

Trump discloses classified details, giving ISIS valuable information of U.S. tactics. He credits Russia for allowing the U.S. to fly over Russian airspace, giving almost no credit to Syrian and Iraqi Kurds who provided the most information to the CIA, even after Trump’s withdrawal of troops leads to Kurdish slaughter; Trump has left troops to protect oil fields instead.

Trump’s continuation of lies/incorrect statements accelerates; he sees international politics and threats as a reality show, viewing the raid “as though you were watching a movie.”

Trump stays safe and sound, taking troops out of Syria, necessitating a quick attack rather than a thoughtful one, throws our Turk allies under the bus after they were incredibly helpful to us, and claims that Baghdadi’s death is more important than the killing on Obama’s watch of Osama bin Laden (who killed more than 3,000 Americans here!).

White House officials mourn that Trump “has no filter.” Tony Schwartz, author of “The Art of the Deal,” says that Trump’s almost complete self-absorption, short attention span and regular lying without guilt are serious matters.

We have a narcissistic and disloyal president in control; pray we survive this term!

Meredith Millard

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments