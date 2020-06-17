Henry Olsen (“‘Ramp-gate’ is about media bias, not Trump’s health,” June 17)is whining just like all the other Trump supporters. “The media are so unfair.” “They didn’t pick on Hillary or Obama the same way.” “They don’t pick on Biden now.”

First of all, it’s not true. All one needs to do is some Googling. Most importantly, Trump deserves any scrutiny he gets. He’s shown himself to be a lying, misogynistic racist who is lacking in empathy and, frankly, intelligence.

As Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.”

Meg Huffman

Elon

