How sad. In the midst of a crisis about race, the president came to North Carolina seeking cover. What’s even more tragic is that he not only found cover but an ivory-white crowd of supporters chanting, “Send her back.”
It was as embarrassing to hear as was the silence of our elected officials. The one glimmer of hope came when the words of another North Carolinian were used to counteract the hateful chant. I guess that’s something, but it was certainly a bad day for our state.
Chip Bristol
Greensboro