Congress last week passed a $2 trillion bailout and support package due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even so, this bailout may be only a fraction of what is needed to save lives and salvage a faltering economy.
If even a tiny portion of this money had been previously appropriated to basic health care services and federal agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health, no doubt countless losses of lives and suffering and economic woes would have been greatly reduced.
This crisis has been forecast by scientists for decades yet ignored by the current administration.
Instead, the Trump administration proposed drastic cuts to the CDC, has prohibited essential medical research, and dismisses sound scientific expertise.
Perhaps this is a wake-up call to the public about other threats to humanity. Ninety-seven percent of climate scientists agree that human-caused climate change poses catastrophic dangers to humanity.
Yet this looming crisis is either ignored or worse, exacerbated by policies of the current administration.
Two things we can learn from COVID-19 pandemic:
1. We can invest relatively small amounts now to prevent and mitigate future crises, or pay dearly later in terms of lives, suffering and economic turmoil.
2. A well-prepared, scientifically informed federal government is essential to prepare for pandemics and global climate change.
Stan Faeth
Browns Summit
