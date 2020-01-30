Trump: New trade deal with Canada, Mexico to boost US growth (copy)

President Donald Trump arrives at an event with Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Wednesday.

 Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Renee Wilson (letter, Jan. 28) wrote that “Republicans placed their hands in the air and swore to God to do impartial justice: They lied, every revolting, disgusting one of them.” Can she please tell me which Democrats that statement does not also apply to?

Has Sen. Charles Schumer not expressed sentiments of prejudgment in advance of each and every stage of the current process in his press interviews? When the Democrats constantly express hope for four Republican senators to agree to vote for witnesses, does that not say they are sure the 47 Democratic senators have already prejudged? When Wilson wrote her comments before the president’s defense was completed and before the question-and-answer session began, had she not already prejudged?

Impartial justice? Just asking.

Bruce Raynor

Greensboro

