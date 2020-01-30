Renee Wilson (letter, Jan. 28) wrote that “Republicans placed their hands in the air and swore to God to do impartial justice: They lied, every revolting, disgusting one of them.” Can she please tell me which Democrats that statement does not also apply to?
Has Sen. Charles Schumer not expressed sentiments of prejudgment in advance of each and every stage of the current process in his press interviews? When the Democrats constantly express hope for four Republican senators to agree to vote for witnesses, does that not say they are sure the 47 Democratic senators have already prejudged? When Wilson wrote her comments before the president’s defense was completed and before the question-and-answer session began, had she not already prejudged?
Impartial justice? Just asking.
Bruce Raynor
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Impartial? Most of the Democratic mob never gave Trump a chance, and wanted to impeach him barely 15 minutes after he took the oath of office. The hatred of him, blinds them to any sense of fairness.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.