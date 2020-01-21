Preddy

Keith Rinehart, left, talks about the replica P-51 Mustang like the one flown by Greensboro native Maj. George Preddy. The plane was hung in Preddy's honor at the GTCC T.H. Davis Aviation Center on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Greensboro, N.C.

 Andre L. Taylor/News & Record

A recent correspondent reminded us to remember our North Carolina heroes, including World War II U.S. Army Air Forces ace George Preddy (Counterpoint, “The proud, and sad, legacy of the Preddys,” Dec. 31, by Col. Charles Jones). The world hasn’t forgotten Preddy, and he is well known in certain circles, especially among plastic scale modelers and those who recognize the importance of North American Aviation’s P-51 and its brave pilots to Allied victory in World War II.

In 2019, two new plastic 1/48 scale models of the P-51D-5 were released, one by the British company Airfix, and the other by the Czech company Eduard.

Both include decal markings for Preddy’s “Cripes A’Mighty 3rd” fighter. Both kits are accurate, and fit and assemble well.

The Airfix kit is a good parent-child project in all plastic, while the Eduard kit is exceptionally detailed with pre-painted smaller parts in metal. Both are available from hobby stores and internet vendors. Information on George Preddy’s life and heroism can be found at:

Christopher C. Tew

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments