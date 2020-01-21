A recent correspondent reminded us to remember our North Carolina heroes, including World War II U.S. Army Air Forces ace George Preddy (Counterpoint, “The proud, and sad, legacy of the Preddys,” Dec. 31, by Col. Charles Jones). The world hasn’t forgotten Preddy, and he is well known in certain circles, especially among plastic scale modelers and those who recognize the importance of North American Aviation’s P-51 and its brave pilots to Allied victory in World War II.
In 2019, two new plastic 1/48 scale models of the P-51D-5 were released, one by the British company Airfix, and the other by the Czech company Eduard.
Both include decal markings for Preddy’s “Cripes A’Mighty 3rd” fighter. Both kits are accurate, and fit and assemble well.
The Airfix kit is a good parent-child project in all plastic, while the Eduard kit is exceptionally detailed with pre-painted smaller parts in metal. Both are available from hobby stores and internet vendors. Information on George Preddy’s life and heroism can be found at:
- https://tinyurl.com/vdk5j7f and https://tinyurl.com/yx83ltjt
- The George Preddy Papers are at the Greensboro History Museum: https://tinyurl.com/vps8x8a.
- Details of Preddy’s life and P-51s at Amazon: “The P-51 Mustangs of Major George Preddy” Kindle Edition, Mark Proulx and Sam Sox Jr.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.