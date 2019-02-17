Barbara Hege is correct when she says we should pray for President Trump (letter, Feb. 12).
Americans of all faiths should pray daily for him. Psalms 109:8: “Let his days be few; and let another take his office.” Amen.
Stan Garber
Greensboro
