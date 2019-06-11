I have never been a “gambler” — I prefer to go with sure things — so when I heard about the lucky lottery winner whose Powerball numbers paid $300 million: Wow!
I doubt whether he can spend that much in a lifetime.
I am very happy for him (the fortune cookie where he got the winning numbers was a good sign).
But you have to wonder: $300 million is a lot to win. And the benefit is going to one person only.
Would it not be better to have 300 people win $1 million?
That would change a lot of lives at the same time. Just my 2 cents.
Matthew Fisher
Summerfield