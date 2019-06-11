lottery winner.jpg

Charles W. Jackson Jr. bought last week’s winning Powerball ticket worth $344.6 million in Hope Mills.

 Courtesy of N.C. Education Lottery

I have never been a “gambler” — I prefer to go with sure things — so when I heard about the lucky lottery winner whose Powerball numbers paid $300 million: Wow!

I doubt whether he can spend that much in a lifetime.

I am very happy for him (the fortune cookie where he got the winning numbers was a good sign).

But you have to wonder: $300 million is a lot to win. And the benefit is going to one person only.

Would it not be better to have 300 people win $1 million?

That would change a lot of lives at the same time. Just my 2 cents.

Matthew Fisher

Summerfield

