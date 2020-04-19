In response to Harry Kutchei (“Trust the post office with ballots? No way,” April 15): Let me start by saying that I am not advocating for mail-in ballots one way or another. And yes, all of us have experienced frustration at times with the post office. But like many taken-for-granted services in our lives, I wonder how many truly appreciate what the post office delivers to us six (and, in the case of Amazon deliveries, seven) days a week?
For a 55-cent Forever stamp, a card or letter goes from your house to anywhere in the United States in a matter of days, usually. Your carrier is now also saddled with large online purchases (think a bag of cat litter) that must be carried and placed by your door.
Like the medical professionals, postal workers come into contact with thousands of potential opportunities for a virus which has been shown to live on cardboard surfaces for up to 24 hours.
However you feel about the overall competence of the organization as a whole, please take a moment to reflect on the day-to-day folks who help us stay connected and in receipt of at-home deliveries during this unique pause in our lives.
Louis Panzer
Jamestown
