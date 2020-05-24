The U.S. Postal Service is in financial trouble because of a 2006 law requiring 75 years’ worth of retiree benefits prefunded in 10 years — costing $110 billion.
No organization could thrive under this burden.
And now, adding insult to injury, the funds are being used not for retirees, but to help pay down the national debt.
We are criticizing — and some want to punish — the USPS for continuing to do an excellent job of performing an essential public service under a crushing financial burden that no entity should be expected to bear. This is not reasonable. As a public service, the Postal Service shouldn’t be expected to make a profit, as a business is.
All organizations need a “jolt of fresh thinking” periodically. But the Postal Service doesn’t need “a new business model implemented” by the new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy of Greensboro. It shouldn’t be run like a business at all, but like an efficient public good.
For the Postal Service to be solvent, the unfair burden of the 2006 law must be repealed.
I have experienced the postal services of a good many countries, and the USPS is by far the least expensive and the most efficient I have known.
Thank you, USPS workers!
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
