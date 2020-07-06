US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow (copy)

The Fourth of July celebrations this year were understandably subdued. Fewer and curtailed parades, fireworks and parties are alien to our tradition. However, the diligent research to find an efficacious vaccine and greater personal responsibility on the part of our citizens make me optimistic that the 2021 celebrations will resume normally.

Despite some seemingly intractable problems we face from time to time, this is the best country in the world! No other country has comparable history and capacity when it comes to absorbing disparate cultures and providing opportunities. I am constantly amazed to see diversity in so many places. Anchors, reporters and program hosts on TV channels are just one example of inclusion of people of all races and national origins.

This represents a far cry from 1961, when I came to America. I feel incredibly grateful for the good fortune that enabled me to raise my family in this great land of hope and acceptance.

Inequality and discrimination still exist, but I am heartened by the recent nationwide acknowledgment that concrete steps must be taken urgently to ameliorate this unacceptable situation. It is my sincere hope that we can look forward to a more equitable and fair society in the not-too-distant future. The citizens of this exceptional nation deserve no less.

