One of the pleasures of getting old are the opportunities to experience more of life’s ironies.
I’m unlikely to be the only person who recognized an irony play out at Tanglewood Park in Forsyth County when it came to light that the county Parks and Recreation Department was handing out Confederate battle flag wristbands at the park’s swimming pool on the Fourth (“Battle over Confederate wristbands at Tanglewood yields county action to prevent future problems,” July 9 ).
Originally, Tanglewood Park was a gift from the Reynolds family to the white citizens of Forsyth County.
Around the same time the Reynolds family gave Reynolds Hospital to the black citizens of Forsyth County.
Of course, this was done to keep blacks from sullying a white hospital.
And a black hospital fit nicely with their white paternalism.
Thanks to the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department for a little ironic chuckle.
Tom Griffin
Thomasville