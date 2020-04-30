When wrestling with issues of national importance such as the coronavirus, policymakers must seek guidance from experts. Elected legislators, for the most part, do not have the experience and knowledge to make informed decisions on their own. Which brings me to a concern over how the Trump administration is staffed and makes its decisions. If we look at the trajectory of expertise surrounding the president, we’ve seen a shift from relatively knowledgeable and qualified people to individuals whose most important qualification is loyalty to the president. When coupled with a president who prefers to rely on his gut rather than the advice of experts, this can lead to less-than-ideal decisions.
Making matters worse is the heavy weight of politics on decisions. When the scales are tipped toward the best political interests of the president rather than of the people, the nation suffers.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
