Many years ago, a friend and fellow classmate told me that politics is just a big game. He later became the attorney general for Illinois.
I see that his assumption was correct.
Politicians would rather hold hearings and demand witnesses to attend endless Q&A’s before their panel. Anything to make it look like they are doing “the people’s work.”
What they don’t want to do is to pass meaningful legislation on health care, immigration, the economy, abortion, the national debt. Any vote on major issues might cause them to lose their seats in Washington. That’s not playing the game.
Before the next election, take some time to read what your representative has done while serving his or her two or six years in Washington.
Frank Cunningham
Greensboro
