I was encouraged by Gary Kenton’s fine letter this morning (March 3) aptly entitled, “Rabbis got it wrong; AIPAC’s not bipartisan.”
He correctly exposed AIPAC as a fundamentalist organization that would not give Bernie Sanders a fair hearing.
Along with Kenton and Sanders I am a Jewish person unafraid to go against the (apparent) Jewish tide. I don’t support land-stealing, whether it is stolen from the Palestinians by Zionists backed by the U.S. and British top 1% in the Middle East or from the Native Americans and the African Americans in the U.S.
The rabbis’ letter seemed timed with the Congressional Black Caucus’ coordinated attack on Sen. Sanders preceding the South Carolina primary. Just as with the Greensboro rabbis, I believe that the black members of Congress who supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and now Biden — the man who silenced Anita Hill and helped put Clarence Thomas on the Supreme Court — have a lot to answer for.
One reason the African American people are in even tougher shape than much of the rest of the 99% of us is that, sadly, they have often allowed black politicians to play the “race card” to avoid their responsibility to the African American community.
Richard A. Koritz
Greensboro
