American police have permission to kill.

They kill more than 1,000 people every year (Washington Post), and we exonerate them. In 15 years a total of only 35 officers have been convicted of any crime (NBC News).

“We” are mayors, city council members, chiefs of police, state bureaus of investigation, district attorneys and juries. We give the police permission to kill because we are afraid of “them” and what “they” will do if the police are not allowed to use violence and humiliation to control “them.”

Our culture, our movies, our television ... all tell us that Wild West sheriffs and city police are supposed to be violent and are supposed to kill the “bad guys,” and anybody they kill must be a “bad guy.”

Blah-blah speeches and reports and policies have no effect whatsoever. Until we revoke the license to kill, until we stop condoning and excusing police killing, until we criminally prosecute police who are killers, the killing will go on.

Anyone who is in denial and says that the police do not have permission to kill is part of the culture and part of the system that continues to give them that permission.

