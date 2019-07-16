The political left hopes to persuade us that minority/poor neighborhoods are “over policed,” and that bigotry and racism are the reasons, even though many police officers are themselves black. Further, the left insists that minority incarceration rates are high for the same reasons.
But we know that black males, 6% of our population, commit 50% of U.S. murders and that “... every study of crime using official data shows black Americans to be overrepresented among persons ... convicted and imprisoned for street crime ... ” (see the book “Fads & Fallacies in Social Science” by Steven Goldberg,’ page 63).
The real reasons for “over policing” minority neighborhoods are a) that’s where the crime is, and b) minority residents need police protection.
Richard Merlo
Elkin