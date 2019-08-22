As a true son of the South, born and raised in North Carolina — with parents from Alabama and Georgia, and ancestors of each having fought in the Civil War — I am appalled at the sheer ignorance exhibited in the letter from Mr. Camp printed on Aug. 19 (“Cummings’ own words conveyed hate speech”).
The very idea that calling out government officials to stop making incendiary comments about mass shootings and white supremacy is somehow hateful speech is so very far removed from reality as to be totally ludicrous.
Anyone, white, black or anything else, who does not believe that white supremacy is at the root of many, if not most, of our nation’s domestic problems, is living in a world far removed from truth.
I grew up knowing it was wrong; I learned in church that it is wrong; I know in my very bones that it is wrong; and I believe anyone who doesn’t just simply is not aware or refuses to accept reality.
It’s not hateful — it’s simply the truth.
Kenneth Sisk
Greensboro