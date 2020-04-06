I would like to warn readers of the consequences of letting one’s guard down for one brief instant during the COVID-19 siege:
1. Incredibly heartbreaking havoc created for loved ones, especially if loved ones happen to have compromised immune systems.
2. An additional burden for an already terribly overextended medical community.
Please stay vigilant and wear appropriate protection at all times. Don’t set yourself up for the dire consequences too many of our citizens are presently experiencing. Kudos to the medical personnel, emergency responders and employees of essential services. Thanks to all.
Walt Fisher
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.