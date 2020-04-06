I would like to warn readers of the consequences of letting one’s guard down for one brief instant during the COVID-19 siege:

1. Incredibly heartbreaking havoc created for loved ones, especially if loved ones happen to have compromised immune systems.

2. An additional burden for an already terribly overextended medical community.

Please stay vigilant and wear appropriate protection at all times. Don’t set yourself up for the dire consequences too many of our citizens are presently experiencing. Kudos to the medical personnel, emergency responders and employees of essential services. Thanks to all.

Walt Fisher

Greensboro

Load comments