A dogs peeks out of a kennel at the Guilford County Animal Shelter.

 Bernadine Hernandez/News & Record

Every day in Guilford County cats and dogs suffer because some of us won’t spay or neuter their pets. I run an animal rescue, and it is so disheartening to get calls every day from people trying to surrender a pet they found or no longer want. Owning a pet should be a commitment for the life of the animal; not just entertainment while they are young and extra cute.

Please, don’t get a cat or dog just for temporary use; and if you have a pet, it is so important to have them spayed or neutered. It is much better for their health; it can help prevent aggression; and it will keep them from wanting to stray as much. If your money is limited, ask around; there are groups that will help with the costs.

These animals love us so much! Isn’t it up to us to be responsible and take proper care of them? They will pay you back with unbelievable affection and companionship.

Jan Grafton

Whitsett

The writer is director of Jan’s Animal rescue in Greensboro.

