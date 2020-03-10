Given the hysterical front-page coverage of COVID-19 (March 10 ,“Five more in N.C. test positive for new virus”), how about having a local medical community member with strong credentials in disease transmission address the following so we can get a sane perspective on COVID-19 and take appropriate action:
How many days does it take from when one first is contaminated by the virus:
- Until one shows symptoms?
- Until one becomes a carrier (i.e., can transmit it to others)?
- Until one is no longer a carrier?
Can one show such symptoms as to not be noticeably ill? If yes, is that person a carrier, and for how long? Some brief discussion of such symptoms would be helpful.
Provide your brief credentials and recognized verifiable sources for your statements. N&R editors, please put this information on the front page after you verify it.
The N&R should have large box on the front page showing the current mortality rate and your source.
It’s beyond me why anyone thinks what President Trump says will affect the spread; like the flu, many of us will get it and survive.
Everyone needs to take a deep breath on this.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
