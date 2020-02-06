I read the Super Bowl LIV score predictions Sunday morning from seven BH Media staff writers from the N&R and Winston-Salem Journal.

Four of them cite the stellar performance of Patrick Mahomes as the reason for their predictions of a Chiefs win. Two cite superior defense and offense, and are split on their predictions.

Predictably, Ed Hardin comes up with the only “prediction” using political correctness — that has nothing to do with the team’s performance: “Kansas City fans use the tomahawk chop and chant, and I always pull for them to be humiliated.”

There is a reason why the op-ed and sports sections are separate, and few of us turn to the sports section for political opinion. Think about that, Ed Hardin.

Tom Imbus

Browns Summit

