I read the Super Bowl LIV score predictions Sunday morning from seven BH Media staff writers from the N&R and Winston-Salem Journal.
Four of them cite the stellar performance of Patrick Mahomes as the reason for their predictions of a Chiefs win. Two cite superior defense and offense, and are split on their predictions.
Predictably, Ed Hardin comes up with the only “prediction” using political correctness — that has nothing to do with the team’s performance: “Kansas City fans use the tomahawk chop and chant, and I always pull for them to be humiliated.”
There is a reason why the op-ed and sports sections are separate, and few of us turn to the sports section for political opinion. Think about that, Ed Hardin.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.