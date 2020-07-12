To my fellow citizens, I apologetically ask a favor. My 97-year-old mother is being well cared for in a nursing home. But we cannot visit. Cannot touch. And in her four-month isolation, her memory loss is accelerating.
These are strange times. We have an invisible enemy we cannot threaten, bribe or bomb, an enemy changing what we hold most dear: our freedoms. In our rebellious frustration, we turn on what we can see: each other. The problem with our approach is a planet full of virus-vulnerable people, young and old, whom we callously ignore.
So the favor I ask is this: Since COVID-19 is winning against us, please fight back. Stop throwing big parties and gathering in swarms. Wear your masks, wash your hands, socially distance. Be the one who, when this is over, can say, “I did my part. I helped win the war.”
All around you exist people who need to be with an isolated loved one — many of them not old nor in nursing homes. So, please, remember them. Look beyond yourself and agree to fight, for the common good, so we can end what feels like an eternal pause and freely move together into our tomorrow.
Lynn Brisson
Reidsville
