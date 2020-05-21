As I have watched people who have decided not to wear masks and/or honor 6-foot distancing, I have had mixed feelings, including anger, sadness and compassion.
Anger because there is a lack of concern on their part for what they may do to others.
Sadness because I know that there will be those whose behavior will cause others suffering and maybe death.
Compassion because I know a lot of the people are very scared because they have lost their jobs and are not sure if they are going to have enough money to buy food and pay bills.
If I was in a state of trying to survive, I might be willing to do anything.
I would support these people if I knew their lack of protective measures would only affect them.
But I know that many of these people will go to homes where some will have contact with children, elderly parents and other innocent people.
And, if they get sick, they will look to people, some of whom have been shouted at and ridiculed by protesters, to take care of them.
I pray that these people will seriously consider how their actions will affect others.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
