Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH EXTENDED THROUGH 400 AM FRIDAY... .A SLOW-MOVING UPPER LEVEL LOW WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA TONIGHT. DUE TO WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAINFALL OF 3 TO 7 INCHES ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL NC OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS, AREA CREEKS AND STREAMS ARE RUNNING HIGH. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO LOCALLY 2 INCHES MAY RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING THROUGH 400 AM FRIDAY. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ALAMANCE, ANSON, CHATHAM, CUMBERLAND, DAVIDSON, DURHAM, FORSYTH, GUILFORD, HARNETT, HOKE, JOHNSTON, LEE, MONTGOMERY, MOORE, ORANGE, PERSON, RANDOLPH, RICHMOND, SAMPSON, SCOTLAND, STANLY, WAKE, AND WAYNE. * UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY * A WARM FRONT OVER SOUTHERN SECTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA WILL COMBINE WITH THE APPROACH OF LOW PRESSURE FROM THE WEST TO CONTINUE TO PRODUCE NUMEROUS SHOWERS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH TONIGHT. SOME OF THE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL PRODUCE HEAVY RAINFALL. ANY ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN ON SATURATED GROUND WILL RESULT IN RAPID RUNOFF AND POSSIBLY FLASH FLOODING. THE HEAVY RAIN THREAT WILL GRADUALLY TAPER OFF FROM SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST OVERNIGHT. * RAPID RISES ON CREEKS AND STREAMS, AS WELL AS FLOODING OF URBAN AND LOW-LYING AREAS WILL OCCUR WITH ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&