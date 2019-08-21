I am puzzled by MAGA plastic straw movement. Trump and I grew up on paper straws in the Tupperware era. I like plastic because I can use them for toothpicks in emergencies. He likes them because he can comb his hair in a fix, and liberals dislike them. A return to the good old days of paper straws probably won’t affect climate change very much, which will fuel naysayers even more.
The Trump-strawers, keeping with time-tested truth-seeking, sound like claimants who said that smoking doesn’t cause health problems, that seatbelts, like abortions, are a matter of personal choice, that double yellow lines hinder drivers’ freedoms, and the moon is made of cheese.
In those matters, science has never prevailed. So I don’t know what to think about paper versus plastic straws. A tree hugger by any other name is still a tree hugger.
My mother said in the Tupperware era, “Sticks and stones can break your bones but names can never hurt you.” She was wrong by today’s rules! Sticks and stones don’t hurt people; people hurt people with names, straws and AR-15s.
Bob Wineburg
Greensboro