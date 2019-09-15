A recent article (“Netanyahu vows to begin annexing West Bank settlements,” Sept. 11) reports that, if re-elected, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would annex the Jordan Valley. The article concludes with this statement: “U.S. officials said Netanyahu had told them about his proposal ahead of time and that they had not raised any objections because they do not believe it will affect prospects for an eventual peace agreement.”
And I suppose we can infer from that statement that those unnamed “U.S. officials” are sniffing glue in their spare time.
Michael Freeman
Jamestown
