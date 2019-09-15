Netanyahu vows to begin annexing West Bank settlements (copy)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves following a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Netanyahu vowed Tuesday to begin annexing West Bank settlements if he wins national elections next week.

 Oded Balilty/Associated Press

A recent article (“Netanyahu vows to begin annexing West Bank settlements,” Sept. 11) reports that, if re-elected, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would annex the Jordan Valley. The article concludes with this statement: “U.S. officials said Netanyahu had told them about his proposal ahead of time and that they had not raised any objections because they do not believe it will affect prospects for an eventual peace agreement.”

And I suppose we can infer from that statement that those unnamed “U.S. officials” are sniffing glue in their spare time.

Michael Freeman

Jamestown

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments