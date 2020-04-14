I am concerned about Guilford County’s current plan to assist people who are experiencing homelessness during this pandemic.
It proposes that people without homes live in shelters until they show symptoms of the virus and then moves them into isolation or quarantine in a hotel.
The CDC and HUD have directed communities to move people out of shelters before the virus spreads. There is money available through the CARES Act and FEMA to move vulnerable people into hotels.
Like Durham and Wake counties, we should be housing people in hotels before they get sick. To say that we don’t have the money because we have to wait to be reimbursed by FEMA is just an excuse for a dangerous delay that puts everyone at risk and assumes homeless people are expendable.
Please contact your county commissioner and ask him or her to revise the plan and house people before they get sick to prevent the spread of the virus and to care for people who are sick and have no place to quarantine. We can do better than the current plan.
“Inasmuch as you have done it unto one of the least of these, you have done it unto me” ((Matthew 25:40).
Marcia Foutch
Greensboro
