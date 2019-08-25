“Climate Change Threatens World Food Supply” was the lead story in recent newspapers, prompted by the release of a summary report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, staffed by more than 100 experts from 52 countries.
The report details how climate change is threatening our world’s food and water supplies — turning arable land to desert, degrading soil and raising the frequency of devastating weather conditions — concluding that avoiding wholesale starvation and mass migrations requires fundamental changes in current animal agriculture and land management practices.
The conclusions of the IPCC report match Oxford University’s in 2017 and Chatham House’s in 2015. A 2010 U.N. report blames animal agriculture for 19% of greenhouse gas emissions, 70% of freshwater use and 38% of land use. All reports recommend a massive shift to plant-based eating.
In an environmentally sustainable world, meat and dairy products must be replaced by vegetables, fruits and grains, just as fossil fuels are replaced by wind, solar and other pollution-free energy sources.
Our next visit to the supermarket provides a superb starting point.
Rick Harris
Greensboro