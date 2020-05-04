I write as a product of the Greensboro public schools and as a lifelong educator at Guilford College. It has come to my attention as a member of GARA (Guilford Anti-Racism Alliance), as well as by reading the News & Record and following school news, that our Guilford County schools have many deficits with regard to facilities.

The three schools damaged by the April 2018 tornado (Erwin Montessori, Hampton and Peeler) have not been rebuilt and a number of existing schools (General Greene, Grimsley, Irving Park, Joyner, Kernodle, Mendenhall and Page) have been identified as having the greatest need.

I implore the county commissioners to support placing a bond of up to $1.6 billion to support the Board of Education on the ballot in November. Though I have no children of my own, I am friends of many and their parents. Improvement in schools will directly benefit our entire community, especially as we emerge from the current pandemic.

M. Gertrude Beal

Greensboro

