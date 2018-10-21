When Leonard Pitts isn’t incessantly harping on his imagined racism, racism, racism, he can actually make pretty good sense.
The Earth, the only home God gave us and the only home we will ever have, is dying, right before our eyes. Seven and a half billion humans, all pumping out poison, are destroying their own home, their own livelihood, their own future. Humans excel in greed and ignorance, and the only thing humans do extremely well is make more humans! We are now Haiti, writ large! All those post-apocalypse movies we have watched are coming to a theater near you. We have sown the wind. Our children and grandchildren will inherit the whirlwind!
Robert Gaines
Greensboro