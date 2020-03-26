It’s disgraceful that the News & Record would print a weekly column by a hate-filled, bigoted race hustler like Leonard Pitts. Ninety percent of his columns contain the same message: vile invective directed toward the president, Republicans and their supporters.

Hate is hate, fellas, regardless of which group, ethnicity or gender it’s directed at and you ought to be ashamed. When are you going to give David Duke his own weekly column?

The News & Record is symptomatic of most mainstream media today. If you disagree with their progressive view, you are wrong and they will print columns and letters from intolerant people who will insult you and your beliefs.

This is one of the many reasons so many newspapers are folding in the country and distrust for the news media is at an all-time high.

Sadly, these outlets that preach diversity, inclusiveness and bringing people together are total hypocrites when it comes to practicing what they preach and frankly, don’t care if they alienate almost half the country.

Charlie Lohr

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments