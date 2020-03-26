It’s disgraceful that the News & Record would print a weekly column by a hate-filled, bigoted race hustler like Leonard Pitts. Ninety percent of his columns contain the same message: vile invective directed toward the president, Republicans and their supporters.
Hate is hate, fellas, regardless of which group, ethnicity or gender it’s directed at and you ought to be ashamed. When are you going to give David Duke his own weekly column?
The News & Record is symptomatic of most mainstream media today. If you disagree with their progressive view, you are wrong and they will print columns and letters from intolerant people who will insult you and your beliefs.
This is one of the many reasons so many newspapers are folding in the country and distrust for the news media is at an all-time high.
Sadly, these outlets that preach diversity, inclusiveness and bringing people together are total hypocrites when it comes to practicing what they preach and frankly, don’t care if they alienate almost half the country.
Charlie Lohr
Greensboro
susan ladd + doug clark were let go and so then it looked like maybe there was light at the end of the tunnel but then they brought some older white man fool in who didnt last long .... but by now its obvious that as long as allen johnson remains so the hate will remain and omg does he ever hate....but he loves lenny pitts! ... as sexy lexy would always point out, this paper accurately represents the political blue majority of the city limits. changed demographics have turned greensboro into a hater's paradise. on a bright note, allen printed your letter so be grateful!
Comments from radical conservatives seem to be focusing on hate in the opinion columns of people they disagree with. I don't see it. I wish they would be more specific.
interesting angle heir herman... if we could all be as innocently blind to hate like you and hitler there would be peace in the world.... but wtf i am just a raging radical conservative wtf do i know! ps you are precious! dont change! and stay over there socially distanced! i dont wanna catch what you have!
