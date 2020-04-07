I enjoyed Leonard Pitts’ April 3 column about “ordinary heroes” for several reasons. He found out that he was partially wrong about the recent death of Father Berardelli. Mr. Pitts explained what happened and fixed the error. Our world sorely needs this level of personal responsibility and accountability.

He related the story of Father Berardelli to the heroism that is happening all around us today. In a time when some columnists are mired in nasty name-calling, finger-pointing and spreading information of questionable accuracy, he reminds us of the millions of good people working hard to benefit others. I have no ventilator or special masks to give away, but he made me think about what I can do to help others.

Pitts is an important part of the News & Record.

Thomas Gaffney

Greensboro

