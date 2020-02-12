I just read Leonard Pitts’ column marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in Poland (“Hell on Earth was in a death factory called Auschwitz,” Jan. 27 ). I admire his honesty in stating both at the beginning of his article and in its closing that it was Soviet troops that liberated this most notorious of all the Nazi death camps. Mr. Pitts is at least putting a dent in the false narrative, “a big lie” that has become embedded in U.S. culture — namely, that it was the U.S. military that largely defeated Nazi Germany and the fascist Axis powers in World War II.
The truth is that it was the Soviet Red Army and partisans associated with the Soviet Union that were the decisive force in the defeat of Hitler’s army, at the tremendous cost of close to 30 million Soviet lives and destruction of much of the Soviet Union.
This U.S. “big lie” about one of the most important global events of the 20th century helps to explain why millions of people in the U.S. today do not seem to smell the strong odor of fascism emanating from Washington. My salute to Mr. Pitts for telling his readers the uncomfortable truth about the liberation of Auschwitz.
Richard A. Koritz
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.