Leonard Pitts’ Jan. 24 column illustrated how many in the press just picks up on an Associated Press article and expands on it with no regard to facts.
Pitts puts the blame for the confrontation on the school boys without seeing the entire video, which shows a much different picture. The Black Hebrew Israelites, a very nasty group, actually instigated the confrontation.
Pitts touted the Native American, Nathan Phillips, as some kind of hero, saying Phillips is a Vietnam veteran. He is not. He was in the Marines and had at least two AWOL’s and was never deployed to Vietnam. The school boys were only featured because they were white and pro-life, and some wore MAGA hats. That makes them guilty by the press even though the only thing they did was smile.
I hope to see Pitts retract his lie.
Richard Langdon
Greensboro