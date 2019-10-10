Trump
Andrew Dye/BH Media

Trump imagines he is the star and the director of his own reality show. He’s happy when he can control the “takes.” Heroic takes, defiant takes, even put-upon takes. What he cannot abide, cannot handle emotionally, is when he doesn’t have control. Impeachment, exposure of his financial “empire,” a lost election; these are not in his script.

He may write a new scene: “INT Oval Office: The President Resigns because of Very Unfair Treatment!”

It’s not heroic, but he can justify it as defiant, and, of course, he at least controls the scene one last time.

W. Scott Parker III

Greensboro

