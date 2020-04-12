Regarding the April 5 Life article “If you don’t laugh, you cry”: One sentence from the article is, “Laughter can be the best medicine so long as it’s within the bounds of good taste.” I totally agree, but the tasteless sign from Ohio crossed the line (“If you can smell the fart, they’re too close”!) It is crude, coarse and crass.

It’s unbelievable that this photo would be on the front page of Life. Years ago when I was teaching eighth-graders, and we used the N&R as a teaching tool, my students would have laughed uproariously at that sign, but I would have been embarrassed.

Gloria Carroll

Eden

