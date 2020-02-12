After watching a story about the number of pedestrians being hit by vehicles, I wonder how many of the pedestrians were looking at their phones when hit. We may need to consider a law (like in Hawaii) that makes it illegal to be on a cellphone while in a crosswalk.
I would like to see a study on this someday.
Marcy Aho
High Point
