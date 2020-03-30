And so it has come to this.

On one side you have these incredibly dedicated health professionals literally putting their lives on the line in order to save others. With them are state officials who are desperately trying to keep their regions safe and afloat.

Meanwhile, on the other team, you have some privileged “leader” reading from the Petulant Little Boy’s Handbook: “You need to be thanking us (i.e., me). If you don’t, I don’t even want to talk to you.”

So often I have thought that when these types of things happen, maybe we have reached the lowest limits in terms of national governance. That it won’t get any worse.

But sadly, after this episode, I realize it is just a bottomless swamp. There is more to come.

To the Trump apologists that share their views on this editorial page, I issue you a challenge. Justify this one.

Zack Osborne

Greensboro

