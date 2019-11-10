The Guilford County Board of Education is taking public comments on a proposed change to the student discipline policy which would allow parents and students to appeal short term suspensions in an effort to provide all students their right of due process.
Giving parents and students a chance to be heard, ask questions, understand the reason a suspension was imposed and have that suspension reversed and/or expunged from their record if a mistake was made can only improve our schools and promote student success in school.
There is a petition circulating, on change.org, by some in the community who are against this change. Unfortunately, it is full of misinformation, fearmongering and blatantly prejudiced views about African American students.
There is also a petition on ipetitions.com supporting the change. I have read both petitions, watched board meeting discussions about the policy changes, and read news articles and GCS explanations of what the policy change would mean.
I will be supporting this change by signing the petition in favor, responding to gcscomments@gcsnc.com, writing board members, and attending the Nov. 12 board meeting.
I hope you will do your own research and lend your support as well.
Diane McFarland
Greensboro
