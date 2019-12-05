To Mr. Leonard Pitts — and I use the prefix “Mr.” loosely:
You and people like you are the reasons why this country is so torn apart. You talk about disgusted Republicans (column, “An open letter to you privately disgusted Republicans,” Dec. 5). I am not a disgusted Republican.
I wonder how many disgusted Democrats there are — probably more than there are disgusted Republicans.
You Democrats want to impeach President Trump for using the president’s office for personal and political gain. I do not know of any presidents other than Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama who have truly gained personally from being in the White House.
After unfortunately reading your article, I turn the page only to see in bold print the headline, “Survey: 67,000 more jobs added in November.”
Leonard, get a job.
Jess Grassi
Greensboro
