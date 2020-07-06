Vice President Mike Pence’s statement that only 3% of all the counties in America are currently exhibiting an increase in COVID-19 cases reminds me of the old, sarcastic definition of a statistician: a person who can drown in a lake with an average depth of one inch.
Richard J. Rosen, M.D.
Greensboro
