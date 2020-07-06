'People aren’t stupid': Pence's virus spin tests credibility (copy)

Dr. Anthony Fauci (right), director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference June 26 with the coronavirus task force in Washington.

 The Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence’s statement that only 3% of all the counties in America are currently exhibiting an increase in COVID-19 cases reminds me of the old, sarcastic definition of a statistician: a person who can drown in a lake with an average depth of one inch.

Richard J. Rosen, M.D.

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments